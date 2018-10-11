Gov’t To Build Community Natural Resource Centres In Western Region

The Deputy Minister of Land and Natural Resources and MP for Atwima Nwabiagya constituency, Hon. Benito Owusu Bio has disclosed that government has selected five communities in the western region to build a resource centres to help maintain natural resources in the country.

Hon. Benito Owusu said it is time for those staying in the rural communities to understand the benefits of the natural resources in the country and also joined hands to protect the natural resources.

He said this at a National CREMA Dialogue stakeholders meeting in Accra, under the theme, “Empowering Communities to Manage Natural Resources Sustainably: A review of the community resource management area (CREMA) implementation in Ghana.”

The sector minister added that, empowering communities to effectively manage their resources remains an important role of Government towards the sustainable growth of natural resources and improvement of local livelihood.

The President of Ayum Asuokow Community Resource Management Area (CREMA), David Amponsah in an interview noted that, they will protect the environment against activities that will have implications on their cocoa yields.

The UNDP Assistant Country Director, Mr. Louis Kuukpen, noted that community base natural resources management should be a framework for advancing conservation objectives by transferring ownership or user rights from government agencies to local communities.

According to him, community based natural resources management approach should also provide communities with the necessary economic incentives to conserve and sustainably utilize their natural environment and wildlife resources.