Databank To Empower Over 20,000 Young People Nationwide

Databank Group, Ghana’s leading investment bank is set to empower over 20,000 young people nationwide through Success Africa, an annual motivational, career and youth development conference.

The conference which has been running for the past 12 years is organized by LEC Group in partnership with Databank. The conference seeks to create a platform for young people to gain knowledge from the rich experiences of diverse industry speakers in Ghana.

The conference also educate students on the importance of investing, equip them with tips on how to manage their finances and how to be financially independent.

Some of the industry speakers include: Kojo Addae-Mensah, CEO of Databank Group, Gillian Hammah, Chief Marketing Officer, Databank Group, Kwaku Sintim Misa, CEO, Sapphire Productions, Bernard Avle, General Manager, Citi FM. Others speaker are Dr. Daniel McKorley, CEO McDan of Shipping Company and Kafui Dey, Corporate MC.

The program which began on September 29, 2018 at the Takoradi Technical University is expected to be held in 8 other campuses: University of Cape Coast; October 6, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology; October 12, University of Energy and Natural Resources; October 13, Koforidua Technical University; October 17, Ho Technical University; October 20, UDS Nyankpala Campus; October 26, UDS Wa Campus; October 27 and grand finale at University of Ghana on November 3, 2018.

In a release signed by Mrs. Gillian Hammah, Chief Marketing Officer, she stated that the programme would offer students the opportunity to bridge the gap between academia and real life lessons, and learn key tips on investing towards their future.

“As a company we believe in empowering young people to achieve financial independence and we believe this is the right platform to achieve our goal.”

Databank wishes to use the Success Africa platform in the coming years to build the capacity of young people across Ghana.