Safety Issues Revisited At Accra Mall As Falling Ceiling Causes Injury

Fear has gripped shoppers and workers of one of Ghana's biggest shopping malls after the roof of the popular GAME shop at the Accra Mall at the Tetteh Quarshie roundabout caved in.

The incident area has been barricaded

An eyewitness who spoke to Starr News said the roof of the popular shop caved in Thursday morning forcing shoppers and workers to flee for their lives.

According to the eyewitness, some people who were trapped have been rescued and rushed to a nearby clinic for treatment.

He added that security officers and personnel for the Ghana National Fire Service have secured the premises to prevent further injuries and any impending disaster.