Ashaiman To Get Its Own Version Of Annual Teachers’ Award

Ernest Norgbey, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ashaiman, says he is pooling resources to start an annual teachers' awards event to encourage teachers in the municipality to continue to give off their best.

The Ashaiman Municipality placed third in the 2017 Greater Accra Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), and among the preparations that went into the feat were a series of Mock Examinations the MP and Education Directorate organised and inter-schools' quiz competitions.

The successes, the MP believes, were a result of the dedication and commitment of the teachers, and, to him, teachers' rewards are not in heaven.

“When teachers are factored into any good thing a politician gives to pupils, they would feel more encouraged and motivated to continue to give out their best in the nurturing of our future leaders,” Mr Norgbey said at the Ashaiman Cluster of Schools, where he donated 15,600 exercise books to the Ashaiman Education Directorate for distribution.

He said, as long as he remained the Legislator of Ashaiman, he would do his best to liaise with the Assembly and Education Directorate to place Ashaiman on a better ladder on the national academic log.

Through education, Ernest Norgbey said, the ill narratives about his constituency would be rewritten.

The 2018/2019 Academic Year opened with huge financial burdens on most parents in purchasing educational materials for their wards, and so in her acknowledgment of receipt of the books, Reverend Joyce Orleans Madjitey, Director of Education, Ashaiman, said about 7,163 pupils would benefit of the MP's gesture.

She was thankful to the MP for his unabated support for education in the Municipality, and hoped that the MP's promise of instituting the teachers' awards would be a reality.