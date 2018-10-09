Leave Your Wives' Breast Milk For The Kids - Men Told

Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has advised husbands who play with their wives' breast to stop.

He also advised them to desist from sucking the breast because it belongs to the kids.

"What actually help in reducing the risk of your wives getting breast cancer is not about sucking or playing with it alone. But if your kids are breastfeeding, leave if for them. When you suck it at this stage you are likely going to make it difficult for the kids to feed on. The breast is for the kids," Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare said as part of this year's breast cancer awareness in October.

In an interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM, he stated that men also contribute to breast cancer in women.

"Men must avoid biting nipple and duct of the breast," he added.

About breast cancer awareness

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and there's much more to conquering this disease than wearing pink.

Worldwide, breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed life-threatening cancer in women. In less-developed countries, it is the leading cause of cancer death in women, surpassed only by lung cancer in advanced worlds.

Many people with early breast cancers are without symptoms.

The exact cause of breast cancer is not known; however, studies have identified a number of risk factors associated with an increased risk of a woman developing breast cancer.