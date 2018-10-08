Kumasi Moshie Zongo: Tension Mounts After Man Dies In Police Cells

There are reports of tension at Moshie Zongo in Kumasi following the death of a 55-year-old suspect in police custody.

Police sources said the deceased, Boazor Bawoleyen was remanded by a Mampong court for engaging in drug peddling when the incident occurred.

But the family of the deceased claim he was beaten and locked up after his arrest by a combined team of local watchdog team and police.

But police say the 55-year-old died while receiving treatment at the Tafo government hospital.

The family of the deceased however , insist the police narration is not a true reflection of what occurred.

The late Boazor according to Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor was arrested on Friday, September 21, 2018 at about 2:00 pm by police from the Divisional Command.

The death, he noted has generated tension in the area as his family call for a thorough investigation into his sudden demise.

The family, Erastus stated wants to also know among other things, what killed their relative and how he allegedly died.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Menhyia North, Collins Owusu Amankwah is calling for calm to enable the police investigate the matter.