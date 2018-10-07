Heavy Rains Displaced About 300 People In Assin Fosu

About 294 people have been rendered homeless, whiles property running into millions of cedis have been lost at Assin Fosu in the Central Region, as a result of a downpour.

This was made known by the Public Relations Officer for the Central Regional National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Eric Arthur, who blamed the incident on excessive garbage and debris choked under culverts on the Cape Coast-Kumasi highway.

Speaking to Citi News, Eric Arthur said the only casualty recorded was an individual bitten by a huge snake.

He said the Betsisin River in Assin Fosu which has water from other drainage systems passing through it, was very weedy and choked, so the volumes of water which was supposed to pass through it to the various culverts could not go through.

According to the Public Relations Officer,on October 3, they received a distress call from some residents of Assin Fosu Zongo about the flooding.

In an interview with Citi News, the Regional PRO indicated that soon after they heard of the flooding,they sent Moses Afedzi, the Zonal Officer in charge to have first hand information about the happenings there.

He said the next day, they went to the area to assess the situation, adding that individuals affected will in no time receive aid.

He also hinted that the National Disaster Management Organisation would be partnering other agencies to desilt the various culverts in Cape Coast and its environs, to make way for water to flow freely when it rains.