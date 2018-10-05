Disability Issues On The Radar Of Stepping Stones

Stepping Stones and Disability Resource Centre, an organisation committed to providing quality health and social services for persons with disability, is revolutionising disability issues by creating a network of supportive services.

Ms Vee Agyare Nelson, Founder of Stepping Stones, said; 'There is the need to revolutionalise the way we handle disability issues in Ghana.'

'We recognise that our clients need a network of supportive services that empowers them to positively play to their strengths, we thus work closely with families, advocates, education, health and social care professionals to promote the best interests of those we support.'

Ms Nelson, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said she was an outcome-based person, who provided services that presented tangible and valuable outcomes for families raising children with disability.

'We use a combination of our experiences, new approaches, on-going services and support for children and young adults with learning disabilities, specific learning difficulties, autism spectrum disorders, cerebral palsy and other special needs.'

Stepping stones also provides facilities where adolescents with disability are trained to do daily living skills like cooking, going to town by themselves, make their own choices and enjoy other social opportunities.

Ms Nelson said: 'Most of the children in our facility can now travel by themselves to and from work, do their own banking, use the ATM, and develop skills that are marketable and make them employable in the real world.'