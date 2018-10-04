GCNet’s Ghana Single Window App Is The Mobile App Of The Year

The GCNet team receiving one of the awards from Dr. Ayorkor Korsah at the maiden Mobex Innovation Awards

Accra: October 1, 2018: The Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNet) mobile application – Ghana Single Window App – has been adjudged as the Mobile App of the Year at the maiden Mobex Innovation Awards held recently at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

GCNet also received the Technology Innovation of the Year award in the area of governance for the provision of tailored e- solutions to Government and its agencies in Ghana to automate its processes. This has a direct impact on creating a competitive environment for trade facilitation while enhancing revenue mobilisation for accelerated national development.

The Ghana Single Window App (GSW App) is an information tool to facilitate easy access to trade real time trade data by players in the trading community. The GSW App enables users to track the status of shipments, arrivals and departure of flights and vessels, airway bills or the bill of lading information, know about the Customs exchange rate, a currency convertor, Harmonized Systems (HS) codes and tax rates and search engine for appropriate electronic import declaration forms documents and their status among others.

Other features on the GWS App include Customs Procedure Codes (CPC) search, search for appropriate electronic import declaration forms documents and status, electronic Ministries Departments and Agencies (eMDA) support and unique consignment reference status. The rest are vehicle duties status, customs classification, valuation report and bill of entry status and news on trade facilitation. The mobile application is currently on Google Play store or Apple store for free download and use.

This addition to GCNet's technology suite, reinforces the company's leadership in building the most advanced and convenient technology experience for importers and exporters as well as shipping and clearing agents.

The Communications Manager of GCNet, Mrs. Aba Lokko observed that as the industry becomes increasingly digital, GCNet is primed to provide industry players with cutting edge technology that helps them work at the comfort of their homes at any time using their mobile phones.

“The Single Window Mobile App is a direct response to the desires of industry players for simplified single window processes, easy tracking and monitoring, instant schedule updates and quick planning”, she said.

“With the introduction of the Single Window App, we are continuing to give stakeholders and businesses the most seamless technology experience to perform trade transactions wherever with the most convenient tool”, she added.

The Mobex Innovation Awards is a platform to promote the culture of innovation and excellence in entrepreneurship and a digitally driven environment that drives the economic growth of the country. It also seeks to recognise and honour in technology innovation and celebrate persons and organisation driving Ghana and Africa’s digital innovation agenda.

It is an initiative of Coasters Company Limited in partnership with the Ministry of the Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation to drive creative, technical and professional approach to providing e-solutions to social and economic challenges.

Speaking at the event, Minister for Science, Environment, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, reiterated government’s resolve to commit resources to promote research, excellence and innovation in churning sustainable solutions to our social and economic challenges.

Chief Executive Officer of Coasters Company Limited, name explained the institution of the awards scheme was inspired by the belief that the African was capable of exploring solutions to their peculiar challenges when given the opportunity.

The panel of academy of judges include Prof. Nii Narku Quaynor, Dr. Dorothy Gordon, Dr. Ayorkor Korsah and Ms. Estelle Akuofio-Sowah.

The Mobex Innovation Awards was on the theme Recognising Excellence In Tech Innovation.