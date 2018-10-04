Celebrating World Teacher’s Day

On 5th October annually, teacher’s day is celebrated world wide to acknowledge the key roles of teachers in the socio-economic and general well-being of the people in every society.

This day is always a good time for teachers to be appreciated. It is also a time for addressing the concerns of educational personnel policies, their recruitment and work conditions.

Here are a few tips on some activities for educational institutions to celebrate the day.

1. Engage in Fun Activities

An outdoor or indoor program can be organized, students can be allowed to recite poems to their teachers, talk about the key roles of teachers in their lives , engage in activities like pick and act like a particular teacher.

2. Appreciating the Teacher

Encourage students of all levels in education to either write out an appreciation letter or message to their teacher. This can also be done by drawing their favourite moment with their teacher. These letters and messages can be written on colorful cardboards and pasted on a notice or hanged on a twine across their classrooms.

3. Plan a Picnic

School authorities, parents and students can take their teachers out for a snack or lunch. Teachers can also be given gifts like chocolates, cake,a mug etc. This is surely a good way to appreciate teachers.

4. Students become Teachers for the Day

On World Teacher’s Day, school children can be given the opportunity to come to school dressed like teachers. If possible, teachers should give their students the opportunity to prepare and teach the class on the day.

Teachers deserve to be celebrated and recognized for their long lasting impact on the lives of their students which goes all out to affect the positive development of every nation. On the 5th of October, call your teacher, text them, gift them a gift and let’s celebrate World Teacher’s Day.

https://www.facebook.com/The-Educators-Station-231673267536955/