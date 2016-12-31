Achieving Your New Year Resolutions

I totally agree with what the great philisopher Socrates that , an unexamined life is not worth living . Whenever the year is about to end, it is important for us to sit down and analyse the old year and make resolution or set goals for the coming year. These resolutions are the positive change we want to see in our lives. Some of these resolutions are plans to quit a bad habit, do further studies, live healthy, buy a property etc.

After a hectic period of festivities we are all faced with the challenge of achieving our resolutions. I would share with you three key steps you need to take to enable you achieve your resolutions.

Planning

I would urge you to first of all make time to think about exactly what you want to achieve. It should be something realistic. In planning on the way to achieve these resolutions, you need to write the goal down or stick a visual image of the goal at a place that would keep you constantly reminded. It is very important to break down your resolutions into sections where you would state the key specifics of how you can achieve it including it’s time bound and the cost involved.

Share with friends, family and mentor

These are the very people that urge you on in life. Once you share your resolutions with them, they would encourage you, share their own experiences with you and motivate you to achieve them. They would also serve as a check on you, while motivating you. In addition, you surely would not want to disappoint them; therefore work hard to achieve the resolutions.

Give yourself a reward.

Whenever you make a progress on achieving a resolution, give yourself a small reward. This is a form of self motivation that would urge you to pursue your resolution.

If there is one person who can make the resolutions a reality, then it’s you. You need to discipline yourself and work around the clock to achieve your resolutions. I would urge you to commit to your resolutions and don’t give up when you are faced with challenges but redesign your plans to achieve them.

[email protected]