Schools Get Support From Motorking Company

Tamale, Oct. 3, GNA - Motorking Company Limited on Tuesday donated 7,205 exercise books to some selected schools in Tamale to enhance quality education.

The aim of the donation worth GHC 30000 to the selected schools, which included: Lamashegu Junior High School (JHS), Nyohini JHS A and B were to improve teaching and learning in schools.

Mr Mohammed Nurideen, the Marketing Officer of Motorking Company Limited, who presented the books on behalf of Motorking Company Limited, said there is the need for all to appreciate that education which is not only a basic right but also an essential way to wean-off poverty.

He called on stakeholders in the education sector to assist the government to enhance quality education in the rural areas.

Mr Nurideen advised the pupils to attend to their studies with seriousness for the development of the nation is dependent on this.

Mr Jibrlla Issahaku, the Second Cycles Co-Director of Ghana Education Service, who received the books on behalf of the three schools, expressed gratitude to the donors for the kind gesture.

He said the GES would monitor to ensure that the books are distributed to the pupils for classroom purposes.