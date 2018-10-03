North America-based Adisco Old Boys Expand School Library

Adisadel Old Boys Association in North America (the United States and Canada) has remodelled and expanded the Adisadel College Library.

The new library was commissioned on Friday, September 28, 2018.

The library had been in serious need of repairs and space to accommodate the growing size of the student population.

Erratic Truth Foundation (ETF), a non-profit organization started by a group of Santaclausians in North America, saw the state of the library and was moved to immediately engage a contractor to start repair works.

After sharing pictures of the deplorable state of the school library, the leadership of Adisabel Old Boys Association in North America (AOBA-NA) in turn shared them with the entire membership and kick-started the $100,000 fundraiser to give the school library a befitting facelift.

The funds were also to address other needs affecting their alma mater.

The Adisadel Foundation, also based in the U.S., quickly jumped on board and donated huge sums of money to help reach the goal.

AOBA-NA is also sponsoring the education of ten beneficiaries at the University of Ghana-Legon, KNUST and the University of Cape Coast.

AOBA-NA has thanked its members and donors for their commitment and generosity towards the renovating the library.

The Association has also entreated all old boys in North America to join the march to support AOBA-NA in its efforts to help Adisadel College maintain its enviable reputation as the best high school on the planet.