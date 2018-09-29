Lost Integrity Of Police Should Be Restored

DCOP Nana Asomah Hinneh

The outgoing Tema Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Nana Asomah Hinneh, has implored police personnel in the country to serve the country with integrity, commitment and diligence.

According to him, police officers must endeavour to protect the image of the Ghana Police Service by shunning activities which drag the name of the service into disrepute.

He also urged them to take keen interest in education and sensitization of the public on the activities of the police.

Speaking at a workshop organized for station officers in Tema in the Greater Accra Region, he explained that the workshop, which was instituted by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, is aimed at transforming the Ghana Police Service.

He added that the workshop is expected to improve communication skills of station officers, safeguard the integrity of the police service and help adopt practices that meet international standards.

The Director-General of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Eklu, on his part, expressed concern about the perceived corruption in the police service and brutalities meted out to civilians, among others.

The police chief stressed the need to correct the misconceptions of a section of the public about the police.

He disclosed that police personnel must discharge their duties to protect lives and property.

Touching on the workshop, ACP Eklu disclosed that the workshop would be organized in 10 regions of the country.

He said it would offer the platform for station officers to voice out their concerns which would positively affect their work.

As part of efforts to transform the Ghana Police Service, he indicated that a programme dubbed, 'Ghana Police Watch' would be aired by TV stations across the country to equip station officers to have an extensive knowledge on how to sensitise the public on activities of police.

“Public education and sensitization must be intensified with respect to activities of the police, which will result in mutual understanding between the public and the police,” he added.