Under-40 Business Executives Schooled

The Founder and CEO of the Allure Africa Group Dzigbordi Dosoo has advised young business entrepreneurs to strictly adhere to business principles to enable them to succeed in their various fields of endeavor.

She said their success will come by the seriousness and determination they will attach to their business.

Madam Dosoo gave the advice at a summit and exhibition organised for nominees of the Under-40 entrepreneurs during the 40-under-40 Awards at the Sunlodge Hotel in Accra, Tuesday.

Madam Dosoo said they should learn leadership skills such as emotional intelligence to prepare them to overcome business challenges.

Prior knowledge in emotional intelligence will help navigate through crisis, she said .

The business executive, therefore, recommended for business leaders to have emotional intelligence as one of their strong resources.

Young entrepreneurs, she noted, do not know how to draw a line between business and personal stuff on social media.

She counselled them to behave well on social media saying, “we are unguarded , we carry ourselves in an uncouth manner especially on social media.”

Minister of Business Development, Ibrahim Mohamed Awal, announced that government will launch an entrepreneurial fund coming next year to support young entrepreneurs in the country.

He said government is concerned about young entrepreneurs and therefore, designed a program under which they can benefit from capacity building programs to enable them expand their businesses to create employment and also to pay taxes.

Mr Awal advised them to follow the common business principles in order not to make avoidable mistakes young business entrepreneurs go through.

As part of the program an exhibition was held to showcase products and services offered by the companies of the nominees which include MGL Naturals, Betway.com, I-zar Group, Elasiam Enterprise, Horsman Shoes and Jupaul.

The Under-40 Champions Summit is an entrepreneurial training workshop and networking event designed for the finalists of 40-under-40 Awards.

The event which was attended by over 100 entrepreneurs and Chief Executives under 40 years, offered participants an opportunity to gain better insight into business and networking. Other resource persons included Dr. Ato Conduah, of Ato Conduah and Assoicates and Dr James Oleans Lindsey of JL Properties.

The conference aimed at putting the spotlight on young achievers by building a strong platform and giving voice and opportunities to the next generation of industry pacesetters while building the positive attitude to strive for excellence.

Story by Ghana |myjoyonline.com| David Andoh | [email protected]