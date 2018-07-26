France’s All-Inclusive Policy A Lesson To The World

The 2018 Russia world cup ended onSunday the 15th of July with France emerging victorious after beating a courageous Croatia side in a historical game which was viewed by millions all over the world.

It is exactly twenty years since the LES BLUES as the French team is affectionately called snatched the cup in France with Didier Deschamp as a player by then, and this time around as a coach.

Unlike previous engagements where France used only light skinned players in their squad, the likes of Michael Platin, the country won nothing.

In 1998 coach Roger Lemmele started looking beyond colour and opted for skill and Talent, which worked for him.The black French players the likes of LilianThuram, MassileDesire,ZenadineZidane won the world cup for France.

After the Genocide of 1994, theTiny East African country of Rwanda,qualified for the most prestigious Trophy on the continent, the (AFCON).

Kigali calledher entireskilled players to play for their country notwithstanding where and to whom they were born.

The performance was not disappointing having been Rwanda’s first engagement in the Tournament.

One of the factors that have led Africa to lag behindis the problem of discrimination among themselves.

With all the resources that Africa has, the cancer of bigotry has kept the mother continent at crossroads of development.

Africans have caused ethnicity cleansing among them from Cape to Cairo, and this has been a major factor that has led to our backwardness.

An African government would prefer to bring a white expatriate from the US and Europe to do the same job which an African can do better even at a cheaper coast.

Africans are divided a long tribal and religious lines, which are of less meaning to the development of the society.

It is in Africa where a police man can profile you because of your size and color, and you get arrested yet you are a native of that particular land.

Some few years back, the former South Africa’s Governor’s son MboweniJunoir, was harassed by uncivilised members of the SAPS who profiled him by mare looking at him and was presumed to be a ‘Gilgamba’ from elsewhere in Africa.

A term Gilgamba or kwerekwere is used to profile dark skinned Africans especially when you come from Africa.

Franc’s Kante or Pogba can both be arrested because of their short and tall appearances respectively,if they can be seen travelling on Africa’s streets and cannot express themselves in the local languages.

In Africa to speak a native language/s exonerates you from being a foreigner and the reverse is true.

In Africa we give names to our fellow Africans to belittle them.

in Morroco an African with dark skin is called ‘DRAWI’,in Southern hemisphere you are called GILGAMBA or KWEREKWERE,and having born by a profiled parent, it is enough for the kid to be denied his birth rights, hence he cannot go to school or get any benefit because of being born by a so called foreigner.

Africans we must wake up to reality, if Zidane was profiled would he be able to score the two goals which gave france their world cup in 1998,If Pogba, Mbappe and Umtiti were discriminated upon how would france make it.

African Leaders do your job educate the masses, discrimination, racism and xenophobia is taking African nowhere, Americans and Canadians are offering citizenship to skilled Africans, fellow African states are chasing away their fellow skilled professionals.

African Doctors who have persevered to work under harsh conditions are paid peanuts

, yet they are over loaded, and those who can help out to control the load,are not given a chance just because they are foreigners.

You are denying children of foreign nationals to be included on the national data base, but you have not stopped them from growing, they interact with your children after class hours, teach them all kinds of bad and good behaviours, and tomorrow they are the ones who will wait for you at the robots/traffic lights to snatch your bag and sometime stab you to death.

Let us emulate what other countries like france are doing by engaging our African brothers who are skilled and talented, to help us jump start our development levels which have stagnated for so many years due to bad governance and influence of the oppressor.

Viva France

Abubakar Sematimba