UBA Rewards Mastercard Promo Winners

The grand final of the MasterCard Promotion of United Bank for Ghana Limited was held recently during which prizes were presented to winners of the three-month promotion.

The presentation ceremony took place at the bank's headquarters at Heritage Towers, Ridge, Accra.

Aidoo Albert Owuraku, a customer of East Legon 2 Business Office, emerged as the overall winner and received a weekend getaway at the plush Royal Senchi Resort.

The top issuing staff, Abban Evans Eric, Business Manager for Corporate Business Office, also won a weekend getaway at the plush Royal Senchi Resort.

UBA Ghana, through this collaboration with MasterCard, seeks to encourage card usage among customers and become a dominant player in the e-payment space in Ghana.

In an address at the presentation ceremony, Head of Wholesale Banking at UBA Ghana, Peter Dery, said the promotion was launched to reward customers with great prizes for their loyalty and enhance customer experience while strengthening UBA's relationship with its customers.

Mr. Dery pledged the commitment of UBA Ghana to modernising ways of banking to help make the banking experience convenient, needful and comfortable for customers.

He congratulated all the winners and encouraged them to transact business with the bank, as it has much more in store for its customers.

The promotion ran from 12th March 2018 to 12th June 2018, during which monthly winners were selected based on highest transactions and highest card usages and were rewarded accordingly.

In all 34 persons got prizes, and winning customers had $100 each.

Customers are encouraged to continue using their UBA MasterCard, as the bank has a number of surprises coming their way.

The cards are available at any UBA Business Office in the country.