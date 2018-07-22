Investors Admonished To Support District Assemblies By Paying Their Revenue

Mrs Sarah Pobee, the Ada East District Chief Executive has called on investors in the area to register with the District Administration and pay the required revenue for the development of the area.

She said the Ada District Assembly was the decentralised agency of the government and it therefore behoved on the private investors to obey and respect its rules and regulations by honouring their obligations for the mutual benefit.

Mrs Pobee made the call, when TC's Energy, a private power producer company cleared a site for the commencement of a project to produce five-megawatt energy through the use of the tidal waves of the sea at Ada in the Greater Accra Region.

She gave the assurance that the Assembly would give the company the necessary support for the production of the tidal waves electricity, which would be the first of its in kind Africa to boost the economic development of the country.

Mr Anthony Poku, the Chief Executive Officer of TC's Energy said renewable power such as; tidal waves energy was essential for the country as crude oil or gas were not needed for the production of the power.

'The technology is from a Sweden Company; Sea Base, and it's simple, reliable as far as the sea exists and we have the waves. Power will be produced without the challenges other sources of power production go through,' he said.