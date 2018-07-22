Prestea Huni-Valley; Western Multimedia Director Donates To School

The Managing Director of Western Multimedia, operators of Trinity FM, Fact FM and Western MA Construction Limited Dr. Matthew Ayeh has on Friday July 20, 2018 donated learning materials and drinks to Kumsono D/A Basic school pupils at Kumsono, a community in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

He made the donation as part of his birthday celebration which fell on same day.

Donating the items to the pupils, he encouraged them to take their studies seriously as that will be the only step that would bring them brighter future.

Dr. Ayeh who also hails from the small community advised the kids to remain respectful to the elderly as they work hard to aspire to the higher heights.

He told them that “I could not have reached this point of life owing several companies, if I didn’t respect the elderly and also study hard. These two can take you far.”

The Kumsono community is some thirty minutes drive from Bogoso, the capital of Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality. However, the only school there which is the D/A basic school sometimes lacks educational materials that will aid them improve teaching and learning at the school.

So the learning materials donated to the school seemed to have come at the right time.

Receiving the items, the headmaster of the school Mr. Kingsley Adu expressed his profound gratitude to the entrepreneur and asked for more of such gestures.

He mentioned that, it was the first time such donation has been made to the pupils and the school as a whole.

“We thank you for this beautiful thing you have done for us. This is the first time we are seeing this in our school”

Mr. Adu later promised to make proper use of the learning materials that have been giving them.

Dr. Matthew Ayeh With School Pupils