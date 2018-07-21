NPP Pink Ladies Condemns Cop attack on Nursing Mother

The leadership of Pink Ladies affiliated to the ruling New Patriotic Party is by this statement condemning the useless attack by the Police Officer, Frederick Amanor against Madam Patience Sarfo, a mother of two at the premises of Midland Savings and Loans.

We are calling on the IGP to properly investigate this matter and accordingly punish the Police Officer and the staff of the Midland Savings and Loans.

We are urging the Bank of Ghana to equally withdraw the license of the Midland Savings and Loans to serve as deterrent to other financial institutions who may disrespect the rights of their customers.

Violence against women and children is a backward culture perpetuated by uncivilized male counterparts.

The leadership of Pink Ladies urgently demand justice for Madam Patience Sarfo and her grandchild.

We do hope that the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection will take up this matter very seriously to seek justice for Madam Patience Sarfo.

We will not rest until justice is delivered to Madam Patience Sarfo.

For and on behalf of NPP Pink Ladies Ghana.

Signed By:

Acting Secretary : 0244570177 (Dorcas Mirekua-Sarpong)