Another Policeman Guns Down Bullion Van Driver

A Policeman guarding a bullion van mistakenly shot and killed a bullion van driver he was escorting from Koforidua to Akosombo in the Eastern Region.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh who confirmed the sad incident to Citi News said it occurred today, Saturday between the hours of 12:30 and 1:00 pm.

According to DSP Tetteh the incident happened when the van ran into a funeral gathering resulting in a chaos.

The police officer in an attempt to disperse the crowd and maintain order fired warning shots, some of whose bullets mistakenly hit the van driver.

“The information we received was that upon reaching Odumase Manyo Kponyo, a suburb of Manya Krobo, there was a group of mourners who were on their way to the cemetery to bury their loved one.”

“They had blocked the road and there was traffic on the road the bullion van was using to its destination. So the policeman came out and in an attempt to open up the road to help the bullion van come out of the traffic, because of the safety of the money on board, he accidentally fired and the bullet hit the bullion van driver who died on the spot,” DSP Tette said.

DSP Tetteh said the mourners abandoned the casket on the road and bolted.

He said the identity of the bullion van driver is currently not known and they are putting efforts in place to identify him and notify his family about the sad incident.

DSP Tetteh said the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Atua Government Hospital morgue “for preservation awaiting an autopsy.”

He added that the policeman is currently in police custody helping in investigations.