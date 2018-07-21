Sex Worker Murdered In Cold Blood

A commercial sex worker, identified as Nicky Gold, has been stabbed to death at a community called Bolakyi in Prestea in the Western Region.

According to sources, the deceased, believed to be in her early 20s, was allegedly stabbed to death at 12 midnight on Thursday by a client, who was also identified as Mintah, 27.

According to reports, the suspect, after numerous sexual bouts with the sex worker, decided to rob the young lady of her money.

This resulted in a struggle between the two and in the process Mintah allegedly stabbed Nicky Gold several times until she died.

Eyewitnesses also indicated that the body of the woman was found in a brothel at Bolakyi, where she allegedly operated with other prostitutes, lying in a pool of blood with her intestines gushed out.

They asserted that Mintah approached Nicky for sex and the two were said to have agreed on a fee for the service before heading to Bolakyi to spend the night.

Residents claimed around 12 midnight on that fateful day, they overheard some people groaning and shouting.

“When some of us got up later and went to the place where the prostitutes operate, we noticed a lady lying in a pool of blood. She had been stabbed to death, and we saw multiple wounds so we quickly called the police.”

They indicated that they later arrested Mintah and handed him over to the police.

The body of the deceased was conveyed to the Prestea Government Hospital for autopsy while the suspect is in police grips pending further investigations.