Nyamaa Special School In Sunyani Seeking For Support

The Headmaster of Nyamaa Special School in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region, James Yeboah Frimpong, is calling for support to train more children with Down Syndrome problems.

He made the appeal when Bra Dea Foundation donated teaching and learning materials to the school.

The Nyamaa Special School was established in 2007 to provide education for children with Down Syndrome in Sunyani and its environs.

The school started 11 years ago with 10 children made up of five boys and five girls. The school currently has a population of 61 children.

Since the establishment of the school, it has not seen any rehabilitation. It lacks adequate teaching and learning materials and space to train the children in their vocational work.

The Headmaster, James Yeboah Frimpong, noted that the absence of a school bus is hampering the enrollment of more children with Down Syndrome into the school.

Mr. Frimpong said “These children are special and they need special care, but we do not have the necessary learning tools, especially at the Vocational Department. Our aim is to train them so that they can live an independent life and not become a burden on their families and the society.”

He commended Bra Dea Foundation for the donation and urged other organizations to emulate the gesture.

He called for support to enable the school train more children.

The Headmaster also admonished parents not to hide their children with problems but bring them to the school to be trained.

Bra Dea Foundation supported the Nyamaa Special School with teaching and learning materials worth Gh6, 000 cedis. The items included pencils, My First Copy Books, Crayons, and White Marker Boards, toiletries among others.

The Founder of Bra Dea Foundation, Michael Edwards, called for more support for the school and urged parents not to hide the children with Down Syndrome but bring them to the school to be trained.

In February this year, the Foundation celebrated Valentine's Day with the kids.