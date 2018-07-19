Bongo: Akufo-Addo Inspects 1-Village 1-Dam Project Site

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday visited the construction site of the 1-village-1-dam project in Bongo, as part of his 2-day tour of the Upper West Region.

With a total of 570 dams to be constructed in the Upper East, Upper West and Northern Regions, the President indicated that 10 of these dams will be sited in the Bongo constituency, which will ensure all-year-round agriculture in the district.

Addressing a durbar of chiefs at Bongo, as part of his tour, he noted that the performance of his administration, over the last 18 months, is an indication that the promises in the run-up to the 2016 elections, were not meant to hoodwink them.

“Free Senior High School (SHS) is a reality for the people. Last year, it meant that 90,000 more students entered SHS than the year before. This year, the number is doubling.

"180,000 more students are coming into the secondary school system than in 2017. So, we are fulfilling our promise, and making it clear that SHS education is free and is here to stay in Ghana forever and ever,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo also assured that his administration is going to find innovative ways of making sure that “this big population of students is catered for”, which will include the recruitment of some 8,000 more teachers, “so that they can look after our children and give them a decent education.”

The President indicated further that his government has restored the nursing and teacher training allowances, and also has begun the 1-village-1-dam initiative, “and you here in Bongo can see for yourselves that we have begun the initiative. It is our intention that Bongo alone will get 10 dams this year.”

Earlier in the day, President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of the Bongo-Balungu-Namoo road.

With the road expected to be completed within one year, the President stressed that “this is not some election-year gimmick, where machines are brought to the spot to come and deceive people. That is not what I am doing. We are building the road.”

On his part, the Bongo Naba, Baba Salifu Alemyarum, noted that, in the history of constitutional rule, this is the first time a sitting President has visited Bongo.

“In the past, Presidents come here only during campaign seasons. I must commend you for visiting us during your first two years in office. The Chiefs and people of Bongo salute you for demonstrating the spirit of “father for all”, by ensuring that the Bongo-Bolga road, that was left uncompleted, has now been completed,” he said.

The Bongo Naba continued, “Our greatest appreciation to you is for the swift attention to the Bongo-Balungu-Namoo road, that has left the people cut off from travelling in or out. A total of 78.9km of feeder roads are currently under construction in different parts of the district.”

He lauded the President for the implementation of the 1-village-1-dam in Bongo, and for the Free SHS policy, which, he said, has ensured that many young persons in Bongo are now going to be guaranteed a minimum of senior high school education.

“Rome was not built in a day, as the saying goes. Therefore, I am hopeful that more development projects will take place since you have the right Regional Minister and hardworking DCE for Bongo,” he added.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim