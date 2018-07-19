Kingmakers Of Apremdo In Takoradi Destools Chief

The Kingmakers of Apremdo Divisional Council in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis have destooled Nana Egya Kwamin doa XI as the Chief of Apremdo for disrespecting the stool and pursued agenda that was inured to his personal gains.

Addressing the media at a press conference yesterday, the spokesperson John Nat Panyin on behalf of the Ebusuapanyin Dominic Yalley described the conduct of the deposed Chief of Apremdo Nana Egya Kwamina XI as uncivilized, uncultured and a total disgrace in the affairs of Chieftaincy in the country.

He further stressed that the deposed Chief misconducted himself publicly by engaging himself with his subjects in a fight and also committed serious destoolable offences against the elders and the stool.

Ebusuapanyin Dominic Yalley added that the deposed Chief deceived him and one Obaapanyin Yaa Kwesi-Efua to subscribe their names to a writ to destool the Queen mother when they had no intentions to do so.

Ebusuapanyin Dominic Yalley therefore called on the security agencies not to interfere in the affairs of Apremdo chieftaincy issues in other not to create unnecessary tension and panic.

He also called on the corporate bodies, various institutions and the general public not to engage the deposed Chief in matters pertaining to the stool of Apremdo.