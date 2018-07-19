10 Reasons To Celebrate World Emoji Day

Accra, Ghana, 17 July 2018 -First created by Shigetaka Kurita in 1999, the emoji has become a huge part of everyday communication. Whether you love them or hate them, flying dollar bills, applauding hands and rolling eyes are here to stay. Scientist suggest that the use of emoji’s will help us gain the same satisfaction from digital interactions as we enjoy from personal contact.

Almost two decades later, andwe have over 2600 unique emoji’s to perfectly express what we feel, thank you Mr Kurita! Join HMD, the home of Nokia phones as we celebrate World Emoji Day on the 17th of July with these interesting emoji facts:

The most popular emoji used is “Person Shrugging” The Nokia 3310 was chosen as one of the first 3 “National” emoji’s for Finland… it represents unbreakable! Ghana’s favourite emoji is the “Face with Tears of Joy” French is the only language where a 'smiley' does not top the list for its use On average, over 60 billion emoji’s are sent on Facebookevery day For the first time ever, the Oxford Dictionaries Word of the Year was a pictograph! The “Face with Tears of Joy” was crowned word of the year in 2015 According to Emojipedia, some of the most requested emoji’s include afro, a bagel and hands making a heart To include all races, a diversity pack was released in 2017 It has become so trendy that the Museum of Modern Art displays the original emoji collection on canvas In 2009, Herman Melville’s classic Moby Dick was completely translated into emoji’s

Good news for emoji lovers, HMDGlobal’s new range of Nokia Android smartphones all include 60 redesigned emoji’s, exclusive to Android devices.

Share the feels with HMD and Nokia this World Emoji Day.

#WorldEmojiDay