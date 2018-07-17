Digitrust Ghana to host The Techpreneurs Web Training in Kasoa

Ghana’s premium Web Solutions company “Digitrust Ghana” in collaboration with “Groupe KBLGH” and “The Techpreneurs University” presents the first-ever #Techpreneurs Web Training in Kasoa from Monday the 23rd July 2018 to the 28th July 2018 at the Talented Multimedia Institute in Kasoa Opposite the E.C.G.

The Techpreneurs training course is a training where experience techpreneurs will take their time to reveal the top secrets of techpreneurship and how young people can use them to their advantage.

With the rising figures for unemployment, the initiative is purposed at giving participants skills and expertise that is required in the job market to enable them to find easy employment or create them for themselves.

With the skills you acquire after this training, you can either start your own small business, start your own blog or apply for employment with the certificate and skill given you at the end of the course

The interesting part is you would be opened to employment opportunities that can help you work on a part-time basis and still earn more than the salary of an average 9-5 salaried worker.

Some of the area to be covered include:

Web Development

Digital Marketing

Search Engine Optimization

Social Media Marketing Mastery

Blogging and Web Monetization

Branding and more!!!

The Techpreneurs Web Training would also take place in Accra (Lapaz), Accra (Achimota)Cape Coast, Kumasi, koforidua, Suyani, and Takoradi respectively. The cost of training is just GH30 per day which includes snacks and a certificate of completion.

Please call: 0545 064 096 or visit http://thetechpreneur.com/training to register today!!