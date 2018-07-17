2 Human Traffickers In Court At Sogakofe

Two persons, Sampson Aglah, 30, a Ghanaian and his Nigerian accomplice, Ifeoma Goodness Amobi, 29, have been arraigned before the Sogakofe Circuit Court in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region for allegedly engaging in human trafficking.

Personnel of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) apprehended the two who were allegedly attempting to traffic three girls to the Republic of Benin.

The three victims- Mawusi Elizabeth Awuku, 17, Forkuo Esther, 18, and Barikisu Abdullah Afia, 15, are all from Asante-Mampong in the Ashanti Region.

The personnel at the customs checkpoint arrested the two at Dabala Junction.

The Tongu Divisional Police Commander, Chief Supt Dennis Fiakpui, told the press that on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at about 2 pm, the customs officers arrested the two suspects who were attempting to traffic the three girls and handed them over to the police.

He narrated that the accused told the victims and their families that they were transporting them to Accra to work to earn income.

However, upon realizing that they were heading towards Aflao, the victims raised alarm at the Dabala check-point which subsequently led to the arrest of the accused.

Chief Supt Fiakpui said after interrogating the suspects and victims, the police arraigned the two before court on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

The two pleaded not guilty to the charge and were granted bail to reappear on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

However, they failed to meet the bail conditions.

Meanwhile, the victims have been reunited with their families.

From Fred Duodu, Ho ([email protected])