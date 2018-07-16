African Parliamentary Correspondents Equipped

The West African Parliamentary Press Corps (WAPPC) has organised a two-day symposium and media summit for parliamentary correspondents across the West African sub-region in Accra

The summit was aimed at equipping journalists who cover parliamentary affairs within the sub-region with skills and knowledge to discharge their duties with the strictest sense of professionalism so as to help strengthen good governance and parliamentary democracy in the sub-region.

The participants of the symposium and media summit included student journalists and parliamentary correspondents from institutions in and around West Africa who were equipped with requisite knowledge and skills needed to shape their professional lives.

Speaking at the summit, Information Minister Mustapha Abdul Hamid urged the media in West Africa to use their power constructively and not for divisive purposes.

He said being a parliamentary correspondent requires one to display a great level of intellectuality as it is a sacred institution of all democratic institutions and an epic centre of every country's development.

“Do not only report on what parliamentarians said at a sitting but hold them accountable and ensure that the moneys they are paid by the tax payer to do the job are indeed been done,” he added.

Mustapha Abdul Hamid congratulated the parliamentary press corps for putting together the symposium and media summit for journalists in the West African region.

BY Maame Anima Akowuah