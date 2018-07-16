|Author:
At the third cock crow, you either get your Peter reformed, or truly deformed.By: Kwesi-Gabriel Eshun
At the third cock crow, you either get your Peter reformed, or truly deformed.By: Kwesi-Gabriel Eshun
WordDigest: When Things Turned Around (61) God's Promise Is Not Slack
"The Lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some count slackness, but is longsuffering toward us, not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance"
[2 Peter 3:9] NKJV
In Peter's second epistle, he wrote to the people to remind them of the spoken words to the holy prophets.
God's promise is not slack.
His promise for us deals with time.
It may delay but hold on to your faith in Christ Jesus.
Delay in expectation is not denial.
God always keep his promises.
When the tables turn, God's promise will manifest in your life.
Stay bless.
Prayer
Lord Jesus, let your goodwill be done in my life, Amen.
