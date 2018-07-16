An Attitudinal Change For Insurance Critical

Mr Shaibu Ali, the Vice President of the Ghana Insurance Brokers Association, has called on the public to purchase insurance products from registered brokers as they would get the requisite information to guide them.

He said brokers are working harder but there is the need for an attitudinal change on the insurance industry and urged the public to call brokers for information on the best deal and pricing policy.

Speaking at the Ghana Insurance Brokers Association 30th Anniversary celebration, Mr Ali urged the public to consult insurance brokers before applying for any insurance plan.

He said insurance is changing by the day and the ordinary motor or fire insurance are have now been improved and reintegrated with new emerging risks such as cyber risk amongst others.

'Brokers have helped clients solve very difficult claims that the main insurance companies would not have accepted. They have also helped to reduce premiums as we offer relevant advice on options available', Mr Ali said.

He said insurance penetration in the country is low as few people purchase insurance products and this can be attributed to inadequate disposable income and the negative perceptions of insurance policies.

Mr Ali said there is the need for an attitudinal change such that people would see the need to voluntary buy insurance for their properties and lives.

The 30 years anniversary was marked with a medical screening and a health walk which proceeded from the National Insurance Commission (NIC) through to Danquah Circle; to the Osu Oxford Street, Presbyterian Church, Osu Cemetery, to the Ridge roundabout and back to the NIC.