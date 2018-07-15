2018 National Carnival To Be Jointly Organized

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts in collaboration with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly would hold the National 2018 Carnival to promote the tourism, arts and culture.

The event to be held on Saturday, November 3, would be under the theme: 'Ghana Carnival 2018 - Using Arts and Culture to promote our Economy'.

It is aimed at diversifying the country's tourism, arts and culture products as well as creating employment and income opportunities for all in the society.

It is also to encourage home-coming among the Diaspora in Europe and on the American Continent.

Madam Catherine Abelema Afeku, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, said this when she announced the Ministry's calendar of events for this year at the launch of the 2018 Teshie Homowo Festival on Thursday.

She said another event which would be occurring within the year in Accra is the HOMOFEST - Homogeneous Festival.

Madam Afeku said the objective of the HOMOFEST is to foster unity, social cohesion and peace for development in the communities, promote the unique culture, food, norms, traditions, customs, folklore and dance among others of the people of Ga-Dangme.

The theme for the HOMOFEST is; 'Celebrating our Culture, Heritage and Diversity.'

During the celebration the traditional authorities would parade cultural activities of the Ga-Dangme state, traditional dance, artifacts, regalia foods and others.