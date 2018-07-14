A/R: Achiase JHS Students Turn Chief’s Palace Into Classrooms

The lack of inadequate classrooms at the Achiase R/C Junior High School in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti region has compelled the chief of the area to convert part of its palace into classroom block, this follows the abandoned of a ten year old six unit classroom.

Primary six pupils, JHS 1 and 2 students and their teachers are now battling for spaces at the palace, creating inconveniencies and affecting teaching and learning, as they have to attend classes in shifts; in the morning and afternoon.

The Kyidomhene of the area, Nana Kwaku Duah, in an interview with Otec News at Achiase on Friday, July 13, 2018, said the school children were attending class under trees, and sometimes have to call off their lessons in times of rains, affecting their education.

“It saddens my heart in seeing the school children having lessons under the sun, and sometimes been beaten by the rain. I made consultation with other chiefs and elders of the village and we all agreed to convert the palace to classroom block, which is though very small” he lamented.

The school authorities and the chiefs are appealing to the Ghana Education service (GES) and Ejisu Municipal Assembly to assist in the speedy completion of the abandoned classroom block to enhance education system in the area.

Some of the students speaking to Otec News expressed their worries over the situation as it is impeding their education.

