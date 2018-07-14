WAEC Releases Provisional WASSCE Results

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced that a provisional result of the recently written West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on their website.

Accordingly, any candidate who sat for the exams and desires to see their result can log on to the WAEC website and access their results. In the coming weeks, the examination council will dispatch the results to the schools. Students who wrote the exams are advised to then contact their various school heads for their results.

The Examination council through their official press release yesterday also urged students to be wary of people who contact them to pay money for them to change and better their results for them. They insist that all WAEC results are secured and can be authenticated so any move to tamper and change results will not be successful.

Below is the official Press Release from WAEC;

Waec.jpeg