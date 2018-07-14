WAEC To Appeal Against Ghc100,000 Compensation Over Cancelled BECE Results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says it will appeal against the decision of an Accra High Court ordering the Council to release the results of 20 candidates whose papers were cancelled after the 2017 Basic Education Certificate Examination Certificate.

“The management of the WAEC have reached a decision to appeal against the decision ordering them to release the results of 20 candidates who papers were cancelled.”

Rev. Victor Brew, Head of WAEC’s Legal Department who spoke to the GNA in an interview, said the Council had studied the judgement and it was of the opinion that it was against the weight of evidence.

According to Rev Brew, the judge also erred in law.

The WAEC Head of legal Department said the Council would soon file a notice of appeal and stay of execution.

The West African Examinations Council had been ordered by an Accra High Court to release the results of 20 candidates whose papers were cancelled after the 2017 Basic Education Certification Examinations.

Reverend Sam Ollenu, head of WAEC's national office

The Council was also asked to pay GH¢100,000.00 as compensation to the affected students

The candidates had their results cancelled after WAEC claimed they had colluded to cheat during the exams.

However, they dragged the examination body to court, accusing it of breaching their fundamental human rights.

The students held that WAEC did not undertake proper investigations before cancelling 2017 BECE English language papers.

The affected school was the A to Z Preparatory JHS based in Teshie.