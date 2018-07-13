Making youth vibrant at branch level is my priority - Bright Botchway

Bright Botchway, Central Regional Deputy Youth Organizer hopeful and the chief scribe for vibrant NDC youth pressure group, Young Cadres Association in an interview with GhanaWeb on his quest to resurrect the party in Central Region stated that being a Regional Deputy Youth Organizer can be an extraordinary experience.

He continued, "big ideas, and a multidisciplinary programmes are just a few qualities that make a great impact. You’ll be expected to capture the spirit of disheartened grassroots in your region by sparking community connections and inspiring ideas that change perspectives".

"It’s no news that making the grassroots happy is essential for an NDC victory in December 7, 2020 elections. The grassroots just need the guidance and support to make it happen. A Regional Deputy Youth Organizer can be a very tough work, but strong, thoughtful leadership can go a long way to make it happen. The grassroots of the NDC - Central Region, should feel like they’re part of a caring, trusting and accountable leader. Be an advocate for the grassroots, and their support will follow," he added.

He also stated, when he is given the opportunity, it’s his duty as Central Regional Deputy Youth Organizer to make sure the vision and mission of the party - NDC is protected and boldly celebrated.

"A Regional Deputy Youth Organizer is a big endeavor, so one must make sure you have the time and dedication to do the hard work needed to create a great link with grassroots and the party," he concluded.

Bright Botchway has served in various capacities in the region making him a power house in terms of grassroots mobilization.

Bright Botchway served as Branch Youth Organizer - Agona East, Presby JHS, as well Tein Vice president at the University.

He crossed to Gomoa East and contested for the Position of Propaganda Secretary (now Communication Officer).

Due to hard work and dedication to duty, Bright Botchway was called to join the Central Regional Communication Team.