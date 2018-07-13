NPP Polls: Let's support Nana B to build a solid youth force - Dominic Eduah

The failed ruling New Patriotic Party's National Youth Organiser hopeful, Dominic Eduah has called on the party's youth to support the newly elected National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye to build a solid youth force that could hold on with the gains the party chalked in 2016 and beyond.

Dominic Eduah who served as the Deputy Youth Organizer during the tenure of Sammy Awuku failed to become the NPP’s National Youth Organizer.

Nana Boakye Henry pulled 423 votes to beat Dominic Eduah who polled 245 of the votes at the NPP delegates conference in Koforidua.

In a statement signed by Dominc Eduah, congratulated Nana B for winning the National Youth Organiser post and also thanked his supporters and the delegates who voted for him.

"To the eventual winner, Henry Nana Boakye, I say congratulations on your victory and I wish you all the best", he said.

He, however, stated, "To my teeming supporters, many of whom are obviously distraught, I call on you all to accept the outcome in good faith and work to support Henry Nana Boakye to build a formidable youth force capable of maintaining the gains of 2016 in 2020 and beyond".

He pledged his total commitment to work tirelessly with the party and make sure the NPP retains power in 2020 and beyond.

"I remain convicted that the NPP tradition holds the best ideology and programmes for the development of this country", he assured.

He also used the opportunity to thank Sammy Awuku for giving him the opportunity to serve as a Deputy National Youth Organiser for the party.

Below is the full statement

THANK YOU NPP YOUTH WING

Gratitude they say is the language of the heart.

Over a year ago, I began the process of seeking your mandate to lead the youth wing after four years as deputy youth organizer.

To Sammi Awuku, I say congratulations on your promotion and I am grateful for the opportunity to have served with you as your Deputy.

Many are those who prayed for me, and supported me in manifold ways. Yesterday, at the delegates congress, we concluded the entire process through the ballot. We fought hard but our effort could not secure the ultimate.

For all your support, I am grateful.

To my teeming supporters, many of whom are obviously distraught, I call on you all to accept the outcome in good faith and work to support Henry Nana Boakye to build a formidable youth force capable of maintaining the gains of 2016 in 2020 and beyond.

I remain convicted that the NPP tradition holds the best ideology and programmes for the development of this country.

Once again, congratulations, Henry Nana Boakye and thank you to all my supporters.

..........Signed...........

Dominic Eduah

Deputy National Youth Organizer (2014 - 2018)

