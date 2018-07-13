GCIC Admits10 Entrepreneurs Into Business Incubator

Ghana Climate Innovation Centre (GCIC) has admitted its third group of entrepreneurs to its business incubator programme at the Ashesi University College, Thursday.

The 10 entrepreneurs were selected from nine regions across Ghana after they went through a rigorous selection process.

The Ghana Climate Innovation Centre, a pioneering business incubator aims at supporting Ghanaian entrepreneurs to develop profitable and locally appropriate solutions to climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Executive Director of GCIC, event, Ms. Ruka Sanusi said the third cohort induction underscored their readiness to help nurture entrepreneurs in the country to compete with others on the world stage.

She stressed on the Centre’s mission to constantly create and support an exceptional set of transformational innovative ventures who are pioneering adaptive and mitigating solutions for climate change issues in Ghana.

Ms. Ruka Sanusi expressed great excitement with the third cohort, calling them high-quality entrepreneurs working in the green economy and businesses that have the potential to transform the sector they operate in.

The GCIC project is being implemented by Ashesi University, Enst and Young, the Netherlands Development Agency (SNV) and the United Nations University.

GCIC through the World Bank and its partners set out to provide technical and financial assistance for entrepreneurs and start-up ventures, to deal effectively with climate change by promoting sustainable business models across agri-business, waste management and purification, renewable energy, and energy-efficiency value chains.

Story by Ghana/Myjoyonline.com