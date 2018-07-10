For Stealing Itel Phone: 20-Year-Old Sentenced To 25 Years

Tears rolled down the face of Patrick Frimpong when he and his friend Charles Miraku were sentenced to a total of 25 years imprisonment for stealing an Itel mobile phone.

Frimpong and Miraku both aged 20 years were sentenced to 15 years and 10 years respectively on Tuesday, July 10, by Her Lordship Afi Agbanu after they pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to commit crime to wit; robbery.

According to DSP V.K. Dosoo, on May 5, 2018, at about 11:15 pm at Atico in Accra, Frimpong and Miraku who are both labourers, attacked the victims on their way home after the victims had visited their sister Fauzia who lived around Atico Goil filling station.

DSP Dosoo in his testimony to the court explained that the convicts attacked the victims and asked them to surrender their phones and money.

He said, they only succeeded in seizing Amidu's Itel phone valued at GHS300 before bolting away.

A police patrol team later arrested Frimpong and Miraku after Amidu screamed for assistance.

Delivering the judgement, Her Lordship Agbanu said Frimpong was given the harsher sentence (15 years) because he pointed a knife at the victims; Patricia Mensah and Shamzetu Amidu during the robbery.

