Anti-Corruption Campaigner Demands Details Of Police Report That Exonerated Deputy Sports Minister

Anti-Corruption campaigner Vitus Azeem is pushing for details of the Police report that exonerated Deputy Sports Minister Honorable Pius Enam Hadzide in the Australia Visa Fraud Saga to be made public for everybody to know.

The president in April suspended from office the Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide as well as the Acting Director General of the National Sports Authority Robert Sarfo Mensah. Their suspensions were in reaction to the visa scandal which has rocked the country in the wake of the Commonwealth games in Australia.

His Exellency Akuffo Addo announced yesterday at the NPP delegates conference in Koforidua that a Police report has cleared the minister of any wrong doing and therefore he will be reinstating him today. Earlier today, a press release from the presidency confirmed the reinstatement of Honorable Hadzide.

Mr. Azeem however insists that it is not enough for the President to just reinstate the minister without explaining the details of the Police report. He is therefore urging the Presidnet to name those involved in the Visa Scandal and those who have been found culpable.

“If it is true that they have found nothing really wrong with him. That he was not the one behind the whole scene, it is okay to reinstate him”, he said.

In spite of that, he also wants the truth behind the matter to be made public.

“But we need to know if he is not the one behind then who was behind because people actually went out of the country to Australia with Visa’s and somebody facilitated the process of them getting the visa’s to go as journalists”

Furthermore, he believes that the Police during their investigations could not have possible investigated just one person. So it will only be fair to come out with what they uncovered when they investigated the entire process as to how people got visa’s to travel to Australia.

“I don’t think that is the way to be fighting corruption if the President really is committed to the fight against corruption”.