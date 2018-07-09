Stephen Ntim Fails to Attend NPP Thanksgiving Service

Information reaching MyNewsGhana has it that Mr Stephen Ntim, aspiring chairman for the just ended New Patriotic Party's National Delegates Congress held in Koforidua who was defeated to Mr Feddie Worsemawu Blay with 506 votes difference failed to attend the Party's Thanks Giving Service with his team Sunday morning July 8 2018.

The Thanks Given Service held at the Jesus Temple of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) in Koforidua over the successful National Delegates Conference was absented by the failed fourth-time bid National Chairman, Mr Stephen Ntim whiles his other colleagues was acquainted.

Meanwhile, the reason for not attending the service by the loss chairman with his team is yet to be known. Mr Stephen Ntim after his loss declared his loyalty to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is unshaken, even though he has not been successful for the fourth time in his attempt to serve the party in the capacity as national chairman.

Full List of Elected Executives

1. Freddie Blay: Chairman (3,021 )

2. Rita Talata Asobayiri:1st vice Chairperson ( 3,670)

3. F. F. Anto: 2nd Vice Chairperson (3,185 )

4. Michael Omari-Wadie:3rd Vice Chairperson (3,028)

5. John Boadu: General Secretary ( 4,277)

6. Sammi Awuku: Organizer (4,913)

7. Abankwah Yeboah: Treasurer (2,492)

8. Henry Nana Boakye: Youth Organizer (423)

9. Kate Gyamfua: Women Organizer (686)

10. Abdul-Aziz Haruna Futah: Nasara Coordinator (201)