KNUST's Katanga, Conti Halls To Become Mixed Halls

Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) will convert the two male halls into mixed halls to give 50 percent of the space to female students.

Despite opposition by executives and residents of Katanga to the move, the university intends to increase the female population in the school by this decision.

Speaking to Citi News the Public Relations Officer of KNUST, Kwame Yeboah said the decision would go a long way to reduce the number of female students in the school without accommodation.

“The next academic year, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology intends to get females into the two predominantly male halls and the minimum female to be in resident will be of 50 percent,” he said.

He also noted even though management discussed with the student body, the students are trying to sabotage decision and impede on the growth of the university.

“We had the interaction with them, so I am wondering what the purpose of the demonstration is. The Student Representative Council was part of the decision. Let them bring whatever petition they have and do the demonstration; we have said the intention is to give more place to females because we have a lot of female studying Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics,” he said.

Last month, the Alumni of two halls of residence at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Unity and University Halls, have described the school management's decision to convert the all-male halls into unisex ones as an attempt to promote a culture of silence at the school.

Management of the University had begun assigning female students to the all-male halls. The school explains the conversion is to make room to contain the growing female population of the school.