Carpenter Caged For Sexually Abusing Minor At Abokobi

A 28-year old carpenter has been remanded into Police custody for allegedly sexually abusing an eight year old girl at Abokobi.

Tetteh Sewu is said to have inserted his fingers into the victim's private part.

Charged with indecent assault, Sewu pleaded not guilty before the court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku.

He is to reappear on July 18.

Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Agnes Boafo narrated that the complainant, a mason is the father of the victim who is also a Kindergarten two pupil.

The complainant resides at Abokobi with his kids, including the victim.

Prosecution said Sewu resides within the same vicinity with the complainant. In April this year, the complainant who has separated with his wife but had custody of the children left for a funeral at Abokobi Boi.

At about 1800 hours, same day, the kids went to Sewu's house to ask of their father. While there, Sewu sent the victim's brother on an errand.

Prosecution said in the absence of the victim's brother, Sewu undressed the victim and inserted his fingers into her vagina but on seeing the victim's brother, he quickly stopped the act.

Prosecution said three weeks later, the victim's mother visited them and whiles bathing the victim, she saw sours around the victim's vagina.

When the victim was questioned, she told her mother about her ordeal. The victim's mother informed the complainant.

Prosecution said on June 28, this year, a report was made at the Adenta Domestic Violence and Victim's Support Unit and a medical report form was issued to the victim to seek medical care.

The prosecution said the accused was later arrested by the Police and in his caution statement he admitted the offence.

GNA

By Joyce Danso, GNA