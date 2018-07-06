Access Bank Ghana Has A New Managing Director

Access Bank Ghana has appointed Kris Ifeanyi Njoku as its new Managing Director effective June 28, 2018, who will continue to steer operations of the Bank after the receipt of a ‘no objection’ Letter from the Bank of Ghana.

He takes over from Dolapo Ogundimu who has managed the Bank since 2012.

Until his appointment, Mr. Njoku was the Executive Director responsible for Business Development at Access Bank Ghana.

He has over two decades of diversified banking experience working across various markets in Africa and the UK and has built a high pedigree as an astute banker.

Prior to joining Access Bank Ghana, Mr. Njoku worked as the Country Managing Director of Access Bank DR Congo from 2014 to 2017 and is credited with transforming the bank and turning it into profitability while instilling the overall corporate and strategic goals of the Access Bank Group.

He is a fellow of the British Chevening Scholarship Programme of the British Government. In his new role, Mr. Njoku will lead the Bank to execute its new five year strategic objective and ensure the Bank’s growth across all its operations in Ghana.

Commenting on the appointment, the Board Chairman of Access Bank Ghana, Frank Beecham expressed confidence in Ifeanyi’s ability to drive the Bank’s strategic objective, having worked with him over the past year.

“Together with the Board of Directors, we are excited to welcome Ifeanyi to his new role which will further entrench the position of Access Bank as one of Ghana’s leading retail banks”, he said. Mr. Beecham also took the opportunity to thank Mr. Ogundimu for his many years of selfless leadership in moving the Access Bank franchise forward.

Under his leadership, Mr. Ogundimu excelled in steering the affairs of the Bank to become one of the largest and most respected banks in the country, winning many honours and recognitions including Bank of the Year, 2014.

Dolapo will be taking up a new role within the Access Bank Group, as Regional Managing Director for African Subsidiaries.

In his remarks on the appointment, Mr. Ogundimu said: “I am delighted to hand over the mantle to Ifeanyi, who is a true Access Bank warrior. With his extensive knowledge of the markets in Africa, I have no doubt that during his tenure, the Bank will continue to deliver superior value to all its stakeholders.”

Welcoming the news, Mr. Njoku expressed optimism about the future of the Bank, saying that Ghana is an important market within the Access Bank group. He noted: “I believe that we have the right leadership, people and resources to enable us achieve our goal of becoming “Africa’s gateway to the world”. I look forward to working closely with our regulators, shareholders, customers and employees in growing the Bank’s business”.

Today Access Bank is one of the largest retail Banks in Ghana with one of the largest branch networks in the country. The Bank in Ghana is a subsidiary of Access Bank Plc, which ranks among the top 3 Banks in Nigeria and top 20 in Africa by assets and capital.