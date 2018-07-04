1993 Year Group Odadee Cut Sod For PRESEC’s E-Library

The 1993 Year Group of Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC) have cut the sod for the construction of a modern multi-purpose E-library for their alma mater.

The project involves the conversion of the existing Assembly Hall into an E-library complex with a capacity of seating over 200 students.

Old students of Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School go by the epithet of 'Odadee' and it has become a prevailing tradition for the various Year Groups to undertake at least one major project for their alma mater after having been out of school for twenty-five years.

The 1993 Year Group identified the importance of an E-Library following a critical assessment of the needs of students and after close consultation with the school's authorities and the Global Union of Odadee Old Students.

'Even though this project was initiated by our Year Group (ie the 93 Year Group), the Global Union of Odadee Old students has acknowledged its relevance and high value for students and has therefore come on board to ensure the early completion of the project,' said Mr. Fred Darko, Vice President of the 93 Year Group at the ground-breaking ceremony at the weekend.

'As a group, we cherish and fully appreciate the education and training we received from this great school and 25 years on is just about the time to give something back,' said Mr. Darko.

He said it was the hope of the 93 Year Group that the project will offer students greater access to information and learning materials from around the world to improve teaching and learning and urged every 'Odadee' as well as corporate Ghana to support the E-Library project both in cash and materials.

The construction of the E-library is also significant because this year marks the 80th anniversary of the establishment of Presbyterian Boys Secondary School.

The entire project is estimated to cost about three million Ghana Cedis and will be developed in phases, the first phase involving the structural works which is estimated at GHC 750 000 to be financed entirely by the 1993 Year Group.

The Global President of Old Odadee Rev Dr. Markwei and the Headmistress of PRESEC Lay Queen Asiedu-Akrofi expressed their delight for the project and promised the support of the school authorities and the Global Odadee Fraternity to ensure its timely completion.

The sod cutting event coincided with the annual Odadee family fun games which took place on the school campus.