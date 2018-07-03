Queenstalina Foundation donates to orthopedic training center- Nsawam

Queenstalina Charity Foundation a non- governmental organization on Saturday 16th June donated clothes and food items like soft drinks, rice, noodles, water, soap, toiletries and many others as part of their "Caring for the Uncared project".

Donating the items to the school, the project manager for the organization Mr. Abdul Sheriff Karim said " Queenstalina Foundation is here to donate these things to you. We are very happy as an organization for the warm welcome and to be of help to the less privileged in the society. This is a duty call to every able person out there to also do same, every little donation will go a long way to help them and the Lord has a special reward for all".

The CEO of the center also expressed immense appreciation for the gesture shown by the foundation.

QUEENSTALINA Charity Foundation is a nonprofit organization focused on creating and supporting underprivileged persons and providing necessary interventions to ensure such people get the needed support better their lives in our communities in Ghana and Africa at large. Poverty, unemployment and lack of better education have become a societal canker breeding all kinds’ social vices and we aim to help those in need by raising funds and providing the needed structure to curb such issues.

Visit www.quenstalinafoundation.org for more information about the organization.

36336025 1473746339398751 3847734434526658560 N

36464058 1473746666065385 5150287480125128704 N

36305138 1473746552732063 4438702718772576256 N