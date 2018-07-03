GRA To Sanction Tax Defaulters After 31st August 2018

Ghanaians who have defaulted in paying their taxes and are appealing for amnesty have two months to fulfill their tax obligations or face a jail term.

The tax Amnesty issued by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to give both taxpayers and potential taxpayers the opportunity to fulfill their tax obligation ends on August 31.

The Amnesty period is to enable the public to register with the GRA, file their tax returns, pay taxes and disclose their financial reports by the end of August.

The Amnesty is also to facilitate the regularization of the tax affairs of persons and updating the GRA database to improve the tax compliance culture.

The Deputy Commissioner for Communication and Public Relations, at the GRA, Kwasi Bobbie-Ansah told Citi Business News there will be no extension and therefore defaulters who do not take advantage of the Amnesty period will be prosecuted.

“What it means is that we are going to apply the full sanctions. If you don't file or pay, the penalties are there, and we will apply them accordingly, and that includes prosecution,” he warned.

The amnesty is also to help the authority expand the country's tax net and increase revenue for development.

“So people who have for some reasons not paid their taxes or file their financial returns as well as those who are outside the tax net, should take advantage of the remaining period to do the right thing,” Bobbie Ansah added.

He spoke to Citi Business News when the staff of the GRA embarked on a cleaned up exercise at the Maamobi General Hospital and the environs of the Spintex Medium Tax office to maintain a healthy environment.

The Authority believes healthy citizens will ensure strong taxpayers who can work to fulfill their tax obligations.