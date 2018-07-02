Samuel Amo Tobbin Foundation Celebrates International Women's Day

Samuel Amo Tobbin Foundation, an Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) celebrates international widows Day for some widows in Accra under the theme "Hope for the widows".

Till death do us part is offen the common phrase shared couples as they exchange marriage vows and embark on the lifelong journey of living together as husband and wife.

The inevitability of death through seldom given much thought is the source of pain, loneliness and despair for many married people, especially women who wake up to the reality that their husbands are no longer with them.

International widows Day is a United Nations Ratified day of action to address the "poverty and injustice faced by millions of widows and their dependent in many countries.

The day is marked annually on 23 June and was established by the Loomba Foundation to raise awareness of the issue of widowhood.

According to Mrs. Mary Tobbin Osei, the Board Chairperson of Samuel Amo Tobbin Foundation, they organize annual programme for the widows to educate them and also provide a platform for them to rejoice.

"We organize programmes to educate them and provide a platform for them to rejoice.

So we Have dancing competition, health screening and health education " she said.

She further noted that, the extended family, community, church and human organizations have important roles to play which should encourage and educate widows who are rejected by the society.

"The church, human organizations, community, family must support the widows by encouraging and educating them by standing on their own and the widows themselves have a major role to play when it comes to herself ".

The foundation among other things supports may vulnerable groups including widows, orphans, the aged and people living with disabilities as well as those with strange medical conditions who cannot bear the cost of their treatments.

Samuel Amo Tobbin Foundation generally works in the areas of education, health, livelihood and Economic empowerment and social safety and provides worthy remittances to over 300 widows and aged people as part of their secured livelihood and economic programme.

