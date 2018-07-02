Nandom District Assembly Celebrates Senior Citizens

On the occasion of the 58th Republic day celebrations, Nandom District Assembly has celebrated some distinguished Senior Citizens who hail from the District, and contributed in divers ways to the development of the District and the Country as whole.

The Senior citizens numbering about 50 were treated to some good repertoire of Dagara music, coupled with a variety of dishes and drinks. Some of the Senior Citizens who described themselves as retired but not tired, exhibited their dancing skills on the dancing floor. The occasion also served as a reunion to most of the retirees, since most of them had not met in many years.

The District Chief Executive for Nandom, Mr. Thaddeus Arkum Aasoglenang, in an address, commended the Senior Citizens for their dedication and hard work in support of the development of Nandom and the Nation as a whole. He said it was appropriate for them to be celebrated.

He said, the New Patriotic Party Government, led by His Excellency, Nana Addo Danquah Akuffu Addo, cares for the aged hence the decision to decentralize the celebration of Senior Citizens to the District Level. Hitherto, the celebration was held at the Regional level.

Mr. Aasoglenang said "I wish to inform you that government has initiated the process for the passage of the National Aging Bill and also the establishment of the Aging Council" He said, the rational for this bold step is to mainstream issues of the aged in national development framework to fully cater for the interest of its Senior Citizens in Ghana going forward.

Mr. Aasoglenang further explained that the centerpiece of the Government of His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akuffu Addo, is mainly to create prosperity and equal opportunity for all. He said several Flagship Programs are being implemented in this regard to achieve the desired prosperity and equal opportunity.

Mr. Cosmas Naapaneh, Secretary to the Association of Pensioners for Nandom, called on his colleagues to adopt a Healthy living lifestyle as they rest in retirement. He said those who are still strong can engage in other income generation activities, to augment their pension pay at the end of the month.