Central University College Inaugurates Seven GRASAG Executives

The central university colleage which is one of the best leading Christian university as for the first time in 11 year inaugurated a 7 executives to lead the affairs in the student and the school managing board. The university has produce millions of celebrant graduate professionals both Ghana and foriegn nationals who have also created jobs in various sectors and ease the burden of their nationals.

The school which was establish in 1998 as Central Bible college only to trained Pastors in Theology for intenational central Gosple Church(ICGC).

However with the expansion in the institute with time included various course such as Computer science, Busines Administration and Economics and sone Morden languages made it necessary for the college to be change to central christian college in 1993. Moreover due to the popularity in academic excellence performance and intenational affiliate with other university, the school in 1997 finally change to Central University College and perues all kind of courses.

The chirman for the occasion was Dr Adelaide Kastner who is the dean of CBS, congratulated all the executives especially the two keading convenors Rena Akua Ghunney and Agyei Aryee Bernard for making this vision posible after several attempts made made by previous graduants. She edge them to be faithfull, thrustworkdy, God fearing and above all leadership with vision and example, enabling students benefits from the association.

Lawence Nyemi Teitey who acted as the chief justice swear in the president and other six executives the oath of secrecy.

The newly president of GRASAG, Agyei Aryee Bernard comended the school managing board for the confidence impose in them in making this day posible and He pledge on behalf of the executives to transform the learning through ICT by creating various group chat in aiming academic excellence and more.

The occasion was witness by various department in the school, Professor Anthony Panin- Dean of graduate school, Rev. Nii Otabi Fiifi Wilson CUC, Chaplain, Kwame Bonah Osafo-Ampomah, GRASAG National president, Rev. Fred Darko and lshew the Poet abd the event was beautifuly moderated and crafted by Nana Otu Darko a broadcast journalist with Light Television and Vision one fm.